Comparing Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

18.8% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34% Icahn Enterprises -6.12% -5.63% -2.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Icahn Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 62.75 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -7.94 Icahn Enterprises $6.12 billion 2.38 -$1.65 billion ($7.33) -7.52

Romeo Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icahn Enterprises. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icahn Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Romeo Power and Icahn Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Romeo Power currently has a consensus price target of $10.18, suggesting a potential upside of 137.18%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Summary

Romeo Power beats Icahn Enterprises on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC. The Energy segment holds ownership in CVR Energy, Inc., which owns majority interests in two separate operating subsidiaries, CVR Refining, LP and CVR Partners, LP. The Railcar segment holds ownership in American Railcar Industries Inc., which is a manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. It provides fleet management, maintenance, engineering and field services. The American Railcar Industries services include maintenance planning, project management, tracking and tracing, regulatory compliance, mileage audit, rolling stock taxes and online service access. The Food Packaging segment holds ownership in Viskase Cos., Inc., which is engaged in production and sale of cellulosic, fibrous and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. The Metals segment operates through company indirect wholly owned subsidiary, PSC Me

