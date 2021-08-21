Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

