comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Insider Buys $86,261.40 in Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) insider William Paul Livek purchased 25,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $86,261.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,019,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $288.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

SCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of comScore by 1,091.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 656,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 601,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 89,336 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 113,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

