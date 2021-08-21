Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Short Interest Update

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 16,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. 2,626,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,544. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,120 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 30.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

