Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) PT Raised to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12. Conduent has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Conduent by 53,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

