Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) PT Raised to $9.00

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of Conduent stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12. Conduent has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Conduent by 53,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
