ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $52.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.80. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

