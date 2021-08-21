Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.95. 1,834,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,271. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

