Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of ED traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.95. 1,834,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,271. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.69. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

