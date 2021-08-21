ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 192343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Specifically, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $981,601.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 925,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,483 shares of company stock worth $4,549,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. William Blair downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.