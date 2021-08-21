Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Decreases Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.09% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 239,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,775. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

