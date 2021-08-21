Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $800,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.50. 47,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,233. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $221.60 and a 52 week high of $323.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.40.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

