Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Invests $99,000 in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETAC. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,389,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,049,000 after buying an additional 2,718,389 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,402,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after buying an additional 1,221,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 355.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,170,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 913,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 898,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,757,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,885,000 after buying an additional 812,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,625. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

