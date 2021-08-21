Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 7.7% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $20,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Republic Services by 197.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 180,342 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Republic Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,761. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $122.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

