Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 37,948 Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.21% of Iron Spark I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISAA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,568. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Iron Spark I Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

