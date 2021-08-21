Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 121 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.7% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 353,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.21. 1,792,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,872. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.16. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $186.75. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,024 shares of company stock worth $3,083,454 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

