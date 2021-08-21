Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 737 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises about 2.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 425.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 595,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

