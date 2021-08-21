Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Takes Position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTR. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,227,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.66. 5,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

