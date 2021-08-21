Corundum Group Inc. Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 666,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $266.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,877. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $208.50 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

