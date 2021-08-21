Corundum Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

NYSE BA traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.67. 9,335,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The company has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.81. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

