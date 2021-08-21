Corundum Group Inc. Invests $221,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,165,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded down $15.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,450.70. 783,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,493.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

