Corundum Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 47,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.84. The stock had a trading volume of 330,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

