Corundum Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,273,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,649. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

