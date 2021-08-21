CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

