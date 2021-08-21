Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Trimmed by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 355,408 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $140,624,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 31.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 69.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.73 on Friday, reaching $458.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $460.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

