Cowa LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cowa LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 27,760,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

