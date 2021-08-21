Cowa LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9,200.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,074,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

