Cowa LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $217.95. The stock had a trading volume of 478,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,422. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.01.

