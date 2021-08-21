Cowa LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cowa LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,285.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,973,000 after buying an additional 832,986 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,918,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,355,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 967.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 57,509 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,788,000 after buying an additional 42,891 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.11. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $56.79.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.