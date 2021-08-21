Cowa LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cowa LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.3% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,875,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,759. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.12.

