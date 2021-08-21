Critical Comparison: Doma (NYSE:DOMA) vs. Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Doma and Investors Title, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Investors Title 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doma currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.84%. Given Doma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than Investors Title.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Doma and Investors Title’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A Investors Title $236.41 million 1.44 $39.42 million N/A N/A

Investors Title has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Profitability

This table compares Doma and Investors Title’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma N/A N/A N/A Investors Title 21.72% 30.55% 22.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Investors Title shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Investors Title shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Investors Title beats Doma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS). The company was founded by James Allen Fine in 1972 and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, NC.

