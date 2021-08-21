Critical Contrast: Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) vs. Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Resources and Perella Weinberg Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $5.57 billion 2.81 $798.90 million $2.61 11.93 Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Franklin Resources and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 5 3 2 0 1.70 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Franklin Resources presently has a consensus target price of $26.20, suggesting a potential downside of 15.84%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 26.50%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 15.65% 13.73% 7.23% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners. The company was founded by Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. in 1947 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

