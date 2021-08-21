Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.33 million.

CCRN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 434,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,298. The company has a market cap of $761.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $20.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.19.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.93.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $693,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

