Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE CCI opened at $198.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 175,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

