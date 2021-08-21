CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $16.23 on Major Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $43,658.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $16.23 or 0.00032711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,579.02 or 0.99943050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00072008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001066 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009354 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

