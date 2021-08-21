CryptoTask (CTASK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $188,016.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $702,964.85 and approximately $188,016.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000961 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00134052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00149867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.14 or 0.99991670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.52 or 0.00916245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.68 or 0.06619346 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,160 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

