Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,196 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.19.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $757,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,825 shares of company stock worth $14,962,383 over the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

