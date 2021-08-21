Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 9,677 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIGL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $16,608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 2,538,392 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,632,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 1,802,132 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,557,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.