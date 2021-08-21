Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $143,000 Holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 138.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,699 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGB. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

TGB stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $434.32 million, a P/E ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. On average, analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

