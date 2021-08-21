Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 218,490 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,490 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after buying an additional 3,777,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,154 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $22,566,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,984,000 after acquiring an additional 790,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $21,866,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

