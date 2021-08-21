Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 87,409 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,438 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 87,409 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 357.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.84.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.19 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 388.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

