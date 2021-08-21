Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

