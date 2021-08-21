Curate (XCUR) Achieves Market Cap of $38.66 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 63.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Curate has a total market cap of $38.66 million and $7.71 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be bought for approximately $4.77 or 0.00009687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curate has traded up 49.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00057899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.12 or 0.00829428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00048361 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002074 BTC.

About Curate

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,111,711 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

