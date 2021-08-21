Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $267.04

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.04 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 257.64 ($3.37). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 258 ($3.37), with a volume of 14,950 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 266.80. The company has a market cap of £173.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36.

In other news, insider Louis Jules Hydleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £27,800 ($36,320.88).

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

