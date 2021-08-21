CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.16. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.52.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

