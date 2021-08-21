CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.0% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 63.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.