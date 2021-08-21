CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.90 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $154.90. The company had a trading volume of 289,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,563. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.00.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

