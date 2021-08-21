Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTKB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Cytek BioSciences has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

