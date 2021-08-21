DA Davidson Lowers TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target to $4.50

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price target decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $5.25 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $101,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 981,452 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 22.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 703,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

