Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 7.8%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 39,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,433,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

DADA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

